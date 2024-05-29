Number of victims increased following attack on Epicentre in Kharkiv

The number of victims of the Russian attack on the Epicentre hypermarket in Kharkiv has risen to 19, with one man dying in hospital.

A man who received 50% burns as a result of the Russian attack on the Epicentre in Kharkiv died in the hospital

Law enforcement officers identified the bodies of 16 victims. Among them are 12 employees of the hypermarket and four visitors.

A 40-year-old man, wounded by a Russian attack on "Epicentre" in Kharkiv, died on May 25 in the hospital.

This was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of Kharkiv region military administration.

Unfortunately, a 40-year-old man who was injured as a result of an enemy attack on the Epicentre died in the hospital. The man was in intensive care for burns, he received 50% burns from the flames. Condolences to the family and loved ones. Oleg Sinegubov Head of Kharkiv OVA

As of May 28, 20 wounded people remained in hospitals due to the shelling of the construction hypermarket and the center of Kharkiv on May 25.

Rescuers cleared 10,800 square meters. square of the construction hypermarket destroyed by an enemy strike. This is almost 80% of the total area of the building.

What is known about the Russian airstrike on the Kharkiv Epicentre

On May 25, the Russian occupying forces carried out no less than 4 shellings of Kharkiv. In particular, in the afternoon, the Russians hit the Epicentre hypermarket with UMPB D-30 aerial bombs.

The local authorities immediately informed about the dead and wounded, as well as more than a dozen people with whom there is no contact and who were in the construction hypermarket.

Not far from the Epicentre hypermarket in Kharkiv, which was shelled by the Russian army, one guided aerial bomb was found that did not explode.

Also, on the evening of May 25, the Russians struck another blow at the central part of the city. 18 people were reported injured in the attack, including one child.