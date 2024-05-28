Father killed in Epicentre shelling in Kharkiv identified by his son's DNA

Police identified the body of a 38-year-old man who was killed during the bombing of the Epicentre by the Russian military, using the DNA of his eight-year-old son.

The body of the deceased was identified tonight based on DNA analysis, which was taken from the boy, the report says. Share

As the press service said, the child and his mother came to the headquarters of the investigative department, which was deployed near the destroyed supermarket, on May 26. The boy did not wait for his father to return from work. They heard about the tragedy and came to the police the next day.

According to the police, 38-year-old Oleksandr worked in the supermarket and died on May 25 when the Russians killed him by dropping two aerial bombs on the supermarket in the middle of the working day.

As of 06:00 in the morning, the police identified 16 bodies out of 17 dead. Search operations are ongoing, the press service reported.

Attack on the Epicenter in Kharkiv: what is known

According to the prosecutor's office of the Kharkiv region, 44 people have been injured and 14 killed.

11 victims have been identified, including a 12-year-old girl and her mother.

Four fragments of human bodies were also found. Currently, seven people are considered missing.