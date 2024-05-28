Father killed in Epicentre shelling in Kharkiv identified by his son's DNA
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Father killed in Epicentre shelling in Kharkiv identified by his son's DNA

Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Shelling
Читати українською

Police identified the body of a 38-year-old man who was killed during the bombing of the Epicentre by the Russian military, using the DNA of his eight-year-old son.

In Kharkiv, a man was identified based on his son's DNA

The body of the deceased was identified tonight based on DNA analysis, which was taken from the boy, the report says.

As the press service said, the child and his mother came to the headquarters of the investigative department, which was deployed near the destroyed supermarket, on May 26. The boy did not wait for his father to return from work. They heard about the tragedy and came to the police the next day.

According to the police, 38-year-old Oleksandr worked in the supermarket and died on May 25 when the Russians killed him by dropping two aerial bombs on the supermarket in the middle of the working day.

As of 06:00 in the morning, the police identified 16 bodies out of 17 dead. Search operations are ongoing, the press service reported.

Attack on the Epicenter in Kharkiv: what is known

According to the prosecutor's office of the Kharkiv region, 44 people have been injured and 14 killed.

11 victims have been identified, including a 12-year-old girl and her mother.

Four fragments of human bodies were also found. Currently, seven people are considered missing.

Video from surveillance cameras was analysed and it was established that at least 20 people were in the epicenter of the explosions.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Death toll after Russian May 25 strike on Kharkiv rises to 18
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Shelling of Kharkiv

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?