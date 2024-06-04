Two civilians, including 12-year-old child, killed by Russian strike on Donetsk region
Ukraine
Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
During the day, the army of the Russian Federation struck the Donetsk region with aerial bombs, rocket launchers and artillery. Two people, including a child, died as a result of the occupiers' attacks.

Points of attention

  • During the day, the Russian army struck the Donetsk region, as a result of which two civilians, including a child, were killed.
  • So far, 1,858 shellings of the occupiers have been recorded in various settlements, which resulted in damage to residential buildings and infrastructure.
  • The Ministry of Energy reported the shelling of the Oblenergo brigade during the repair of the overhead line, as well as the loss of civilians.
  • Russian troops attacked several settlements with air bombs, which led to the destruction of residential buildings and the death of people.
  • The local authorities are urging residents to evacuate from the frontline areas of Donetsk region due to the constant threat of Russian shelling and to move to safe places.

What is known about the shelling of the Donetsk region

It is noted that the police documented 1,858 shellings. The invaders shelled Volnovaskyi, Pokrovskyi, Kramatorskyi and Bakhmutskyi districts. As a result of the strikes on various settlements, residential private houses and high-rise buildings were damaged, as well as an infrastructure object in the Chasovoyarsk community.

In addition, the invaders hit Mykhailivka with an glide bomb "UMPB D-30 SN" and "Smerch" MLRS. Two people died as a result of the shelling. In particular, a 12-year-old child. One civilian was also injured.

It should be noted that the Ministry of Energy was informed that the regional energy brigade came under fire in the Donetsk region while repairing an overhead line. It passed without casualties.

The Russian army attacked the Donetsk region with aerial bombs

On June 3, Russian troops dropped a guided aerial bomb on the village of Mykhailivka in the Donetsk region and repeated the attack an hour and a half later.

As noted, at least five houses were damaged due to the attack.

Two people died, including a 12-year-old boy, another person was injured.

It will be recalled that local authorities have repeatedly called on Ukrainians to evacuate from the front-line areas of the Donetsk region due to the constant threat of Russian shelling and to move to safer places. You can contact line 102 for assistance in evacuation.

