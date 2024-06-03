Two civilians, including a 12-year boy, killed after today's Russian strike on the Donetsk region

On June 3, Russian troops dropped a glide bomb on the village of Mykhailivka in the Donetsk region, and an hour and a half later, they repeated the attack.

As noted, at least five houses were damaged due to the attack.

Two people died, including a 12-year-old boy, another person was injured.

Local authorities have repeatedly called on Ukrainians to evacuate from the front-line areas of the Donetsk region due to the constant threat of Russian shelling and to move to safer places. Please get in touch with line 102 for assistance in evacuation.

What is known about the shelling of the Russian army in Donetsk region during the day

Pokrovsk district. Artillery shelled Paraskoviivka, Maksimilianivka, and Kostyantynivka in the Marinsk community. Four houses were damaged in Kurakhove, and Kurakhove and Hannivka were also shelled in the community. The outskirts of Hannivka of the Dobropil community came under attack.

Six houses were damaged in the Lyman community: five in Yampol and one in Nove. A house was damaged in Kostyantynivka. The outskirts of the Mykolaiv community are under fire.

Bakhmut district. Two people were injured in Zalizneof the Toretsk community, and three houses, two administrative buildings, and an infrastructure object were damaged. In the Chasovoyarsk community, six private houses, two high-rise buildings, and an industrial building were damaged. Two houses were destroyed in Siversk, and one more was damaged in Serebryanka.