Russian army drops five bombs in Donetsk region

On Wednesday, 29 May, Russian occupiers dropped five aerial bombs on Lyman, Donetsk region. Eight local residents were injured as a result of the attack.

Russian army shelled the Lyman

According to the police of the Donetsk region, the Russian army attacked the city with a Grom-E1 bomb and four UMPB D-30 aerial bombs.

The impact damaged three apartment buildings, a medical facility, a religious building, and an express delivery service building.

Donetsk region suffers daily from shelling by the Russian army.

Russian aviation dropped anti-aircraft missiles on high-rise buildings in Toretsk

According to the investigation, Russia struck Toretsk with three aerial bombs at six o'clock in the evening. The enemy shelled a residential quarter in the central part of the city.

On May 28, the Russian occupiers bombed the city of Toretsk, Donetsk region. As a result of guided aerial bombs (KAB-250) hitting high-rise buildings, 2 people were killed and 3 more were injured.

This is reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

As a result of a direct hit, entrances in two multi-story buildings and the enterprise building were destroyed.