Russian army drops five bombs in Donetsk region
Ukraine
Police of Donetsk region
Shelling
On Wednesday, 29 May, Russian occupiers dropped five aerial bombs on Lyman, Donetsk region. Eight local residents were injured as a result of the attack.

Russian army shelled the Lyman

According to the police of the Donetsk region, the Russian army attacked the city with a Grom-E1 bomb and four UMPB D-30 aerial bombs.

The impact damaged three apartment buildings, a medical facility, a religious building, and an express delivery service building.

Donetsk region suffers daily from shelling by the Russian army.

Russian aviation dropped anti-aircraft missiles on high-rise buildings in Toretsk

According to the investigation, Russia struck Toretsk with three aerial bombs at six o'clock in the evening. The enemy shelled a residential quarter in the central part of the city.

On May 28, the Russian occupiers bombed the city of Toretsk, Donetsk region. As a result of guided aerial bombs (KAB-250) hitting high-rise buildings, 2 people were killed and 3 more were injured.

This is reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

As a result of a direct hit, entrances in two multi-story buildings and the enterprise building were destroyed.

The regional prosecutor's office informed that a local resident and his wife received non-life-threatening injuries. In addition, three women aged 24, 53 and 63 were injured of varying degrees of severity.

