Russian army hit kindergarten in Donetsk region — video

Russian troops dropped two bombs on a kindergarten in Myrnograd, Donetsk region, as a result of which people were injured.
As a result of Russian attack on Donetsk region, 5 people were injured
As reported in the press service of the National Police, the Russian military dropped two bombs on a kindergarten in Myrnograd.
The law enforcement officers specified that three men aged 22, 38 and 39 and two women aged 40 and 68 were injured. All victims have mine-explosive injuries, shrapnel injuries and cut wounds.
As a result of the strike, a preschool education institution was destroyed, 12 apartment buildings and three civilian cars were damaged. Before the full-scale invasion, the kindergarten accommodated more than 200 children.
Russia attacked minor Ukrainians in Kharkiv region
The Russian army struck a place of rest in Balakliya, the Izyum region.
At the time of the rocket attack, there were 12 people in two houses, 11 of whom were injured.
Among the injured are eight children, the youngest of whom is four years old. A 53-year-old neighbor got an acute reaction to stress.
This was announced by the head of the Balakliya military administration, Vitaly Karabanov.
It happened in the private sector in the suburb of Balakliya. Previously, the "Iskander" rocket had arrived. Experts say that it broke a few meters from the house. It was damaged by a shock wave, and caught fire, because it is partly made of wooden structures, said Karabanov.
