Five injured after Russia's June 1 strike on residential block in Donetsk region

On June 1, 2024, the Russian occupation forces attacked Donetsk region. The enemy was hitting the Lyman.

What is known about the shelling of the Donetsk region

It is noted that the shelling took place around 18:20. The enemy was probably striking with "Uragan" MLRS.

The occupiers targeted the residential block. As a result of the attack, five townspeople were injured.

In particular, a 14-year-old teenager and his 32-year-old father were injured — they were taken to a hospital with mine-explosive and craniocerebral injuries, shrapnel wounds, fractures and lacerations. Two women, 62 and 70 years old, and a 74-year-old man, who were at the time of the shelling near the houses in the private sector, were also treated. Qualified medical assistance was provided to the injured, the report says.

About 30 residential buildings were damaged as a result of the attack.

Under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into violating the laws and customs of war (Chapter 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Attacks on Ukrainian cities

On the night of June 1, the Russian invaders once again delivered a massive attack on Ukraine. The enemy used dozens of missiles and drones. Ukrainian defenders shot down 81 air targets: 30 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, four Kalibr cruise missiles, one Iskander-K cruise missile, and 46 Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drones.

In particular, the Dnipro HPP is in critical condition after the night shelling. Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA , said it is not even a matter of electricity production.