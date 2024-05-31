Russian army shells Donetsk region, leaving casualties

On 31 May, the Russian army shelled the village of Drobysheve in Donetsk region. There are civilian casualties.

Person died following shelling of Russia in Donetsk region

On May 31, the Russian Federation struck the village of Drobysheve, Donetsk region. As a result of the blows, one person died, three others were injured.

According to Vadym Filashkin, the head of Donetsk regional military administration, during the day the village of Drobysheve came under enemy fire four times.

As a result of enemy attacks, 4 private houses and 4 cars were completely destroyed, 5 houses, an administrative building and other objects were damaged.

Every day the Russians target civilians, every day we have casualties. All those who still remain in Donetsk are putting themselves in mortal danger. Vadim Filashkin Head of Donetsk OVA

Russia shelled Nikopol with artillery

As the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Serhii Lysak, reported, two people died as a result of shelling in Nikopol. The Russians hit the city with heavy artillery, a library, a store, and a power line were damaged.

A 52-year-old man who came under artillery fire in the morning died in the hospital. The doctors fought for him, but the injuries turned out to be incompatible with life.

Later, Russian troops killed another person — they directed a kamikaze drone at an ambulance.