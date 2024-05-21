On Tuesday, May 21, the invaders attacked Kherson. It is known about three injured.

What is known about the shelling of Kherson

Russian troops continue to attack residential areas of Kherson, local Regional Military Administration (RMA) said. Share

Around 4:00 p.m., the Shumensky microdistrict came under fire. A high-rise building was damaged.

Currently, three injured people are known.

Among them is a 15-year-old boy. He was hospitalised.

A 50-year-old woman was diagnosed with explosive and craniocerebral injuries, a hip fracture and a contusion. She was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

A 71-year-old local woman was also wounded in the leg. Currently, doctors are providing her with the necessary assistance.

The situation in the Kherson region

The Russians occupied part of the Kherson region at the beginning of the full-scale invasion. The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Kherson and the right-bank part of the region in the autumn of 2022.

Currently, Russian troops attack Kherson and liberated settlements almost every day.

Also, the Russian invaders are trying to recapture the island of Nestryga in the Kherson region.

The head of the Strategic Communications Center of the Southern Defence Forces, Dmytro Pletenchuk, stated this on the national newscast.

They have already used a jet ski, this is something new. But it didn't help them either. The number of people in Russian uniforms with a blue tan on the shore of this island is only increasing, because they are forced to conduct assault operations from the water, and this is an open area and it is much more difficult there.

Pletenchuk also noted that the increase in equipment units may encourage the enemy to repeat and intensify assault attempts.