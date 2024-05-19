Russians attack Kherson region, two civilians killed

The Russian army targeted the residential quarters of the settlements of the Kherson region, there is a hit in the port infrastructure.

Two civilians were killed by Russia's shelling of the Kherson region

Antonivka, Sadove, Stanislav, Ponyativka, Mykilske, Beryslav, Mykhailivka, Tyaginka, Osokorivka, Lvove, Novooleksandrivka and the city of Kherson were under enemy fire and airstrikes last day.

The head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported it.

The enemy targeted the residential quarters of the region's populated areas, and hits were also recorded in the port infrastructure. In particular, a high-rise building, eight private houses, a warehouse, farm buildings, a garage, and four private cars were damaged.

As a result of the Russian aggression, two people were killed and two more were injured, said the head of the regional military administration Oleksandr Prokudin. Share

The situation in the Kherson region

The Russians occupied part of the Kherson region at the beginning of the full-scale invasion. The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Kherson and the right-bank part of the region in the autumn of 2022.

Currently, Russian troops attack Kherson and liberated settlements almost every day.

On May 17, the occupiers dropped explosives on Stanislav. A car carrying the head of the local military administration was hit.

Also, the Russian invaders are trying to recapture the island of Nestryga in the Kherson region.

The head of the Strategic Communications Center of the Southern Defence Forces, Dmytro Pletenchuk, stated this on the national newscast.

They have already used a jet ski, this is something new. But it didn't help them either. The number of people in Russian uniforms with a blue tan on the shore of this island is only increasing, because they are forced to conduct assault operations from the water, and this is an open area and it is much more difficult there.

Pletenchuk also noted that the increase in equipment units may encourage the enemy to repeat and intensify assault attempts.