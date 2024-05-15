Russia strikes Kherson midtown with guided aerial bombs, injuries are reported
Russia strikes Kherson midtown with guided aerial bombs, injuries are reported

Oleksandr Prokudin / Kherson OVA
Emergency service
On May 15, the Russian army air force struck the center of Kherson. It is known about the victims.

What is known about the Russian shelling of Kherson on May 15

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of Kherson RMA , reported that Russian troops struck the central part of the city with air strikes.

Previously, there are victims among the townspeople.

Previous attacks by the Russian Federation on Kherson

The liberation of Kherson and the right-bank part of the Kherson region by Ukrainian troops in the fall of 2022 did not guarantee security for the civilian population. The Russian occupiers continue to shell these areas, damaging residential areas and civilian infrastructure and causing casualties.

Here are just a few examples of such crimes:

End of February 2024: As a result of the shelling of Kherson by Russian troops, a cargo ship was hit. The farm and the elevator were also damaged.

Early January 2024: Russian troops shelled the Dnipro district of Kherson. As a result of the attack, a warehouse with humanitarian aid caught fire; four people were injured.

On December 26, 2023, the occupiers shelled the railway station in Kherson. A 29-year-old police officer of the Kirovohrad region died. In addition, two Kherson region police officers and two civilians were injured.

On April 22, 2024, Russian troops shelled a bus stop in the Dnipro district of Kherson. A 44-year-old woman was injured as a result of enemy shelling. The victim received a contusion, leg injury, explosive and craniocerebral injuries.

