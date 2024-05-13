A man, 74, wounded after Russia's strike on village in Kherson region

On the morning of Monday, May 13, Russian forces shelled the village of Inzhenerne, Kherson region

What is known about the shelling of the Kherson region

In the morning, the Russian army attacked the village of Inzhenerne. A 74-year-old man who was on the street was hit by an enemy strike. He has a shrapnel wound on his leg, RMA noted. Share

The victim was taken to the hospital in a moderate condition, the RMA said.

The Russians stormed the island of Nestryga on a jet ski

Units of the Russian army vainly want to recapture the island of Nestryga.

Dmytro Pletenchuk, head of the Strategic Communications Center of the Southern Defence Forces, stated this on the national newscast.

Pletenchuk also noted that increased equipment units may encourage the enemy to repeat and intensify assault attempts.

Because for them it is a loss both in the propaganda sense and in the tactical sense. Because it is the right bank. They want such a small bridgehead there.

At the same time, the head of the Strategic Communications Center of the Defense Forces of the South added that the invaders were shelling the settlements on the right bank of the Kherson Region with anti-aircraft missiles. He says, "The situation there is difficult but under control."

On the morning of April 30, they had already carried out two assaults on Nestryga, and both were unsuccessful. They retreated with losses in vain. This is the last island from Veletenskyi — the district of Veletenske and Kizomys settlements are not far from them. It is the last island before the mouth of the river.

According to him, it was important for Ukraine to protect this territory from possible saboteurs and raids by the occupiers. This was done by deoccupying the island.