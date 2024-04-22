Russians strike bus stop in Kherson, one woman injured
Russians strike bus stop in Kherson, one woman injured

Russian invaders fired at a bus stop in Kherson. A woman was injured as a result of the attack.

Russians shelled a bus stop in Kherson.

Russian troops shelled a bus stop in the Dnipro district of Kherson. A 44-year-old woman was injured as a result of enemy shelling, the report says.

The victim received a contusion, leg injury, explosive and craniocerebral injuries.

The woman was taken to the hospital. She is receiving medical care.

Shellings of Kherson by Russian occupiers

The liberation of Kherson and the right-bank part of the Kherson region by Ukrainian troops in the fall of 2022 did not guarantee security for the civilian population. The Russian occupiers continue to shell these areas, damaging residential areas and civilian infrastructure and causing casualties.

Here are just a few examples of such crimes:

End of February 2024: As a result of the shelling of Kherson by Russian troops, a cargo ship was hit. The farm and the elevator were also damaged.

Early January 2024: Russian troops shelled the Dnipro district of Kherson. As a result of the attack, a warehouse with humanitarian aid caught fire, and four people were injured.

On December 26, 2023, the occupiers shelled the railway station in Kherson. A 29-year-old police officer of the Kirovohrad region died. In addition, two Kherson region police officers and two civilians were injured.

