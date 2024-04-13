Recently, the Russian invaders were preparing an attempt on the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, but the SSU managed to prevent this. This information was confirmed by the head of the Ukrainian special service, Vasyl Malyuk.

What is known about the attempt on the head of Kherson RMA

Vasyl Malyuk made a statement on this occasion during the Congress of local and regional authorities.

A local resident of Kherson, a scoundrel, was detained on April 10. He organized, together with enemy special services, an attempt on Mr. Prokudin. Vasyl Malyuk Head of the SSU

According to the head of the Ukrainian special service, a new type of enemy fpv drone was launched from a depth of 12 km.

Directly on the spot, the collaborator carried out visual observation and adjusted the fire on the car of the head of the Kherson RMA/

All this was documented. He was detained at the stage of the attempted assassination. The enemy drone was planted by our REBs on time, said Vasyl Malyuk.

He also officially confirmed that the Ukrainian special service worked on 12 more similar episodes in the region — the preparation of attacks on the soldiers of the Armed Forces, the Armed Forces, etc.

It is worth noting that the head Volodymyr Zelensky also took part in the Congress of local and regional authorities.

The President asked the local authorities to promote the development of all defense industries, to show maximum attention to soldiers and to communicate more at all levels.

Putin wants to take revenge on the head of the SSU

As the Ukrainian special service managed to find out, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, wants to place all responsibility for the terrorist attack in the "Crocus City Hall" concert hall near Moscow on the head of the SSU, Vasyl Malyuk.

The Russians want to "hang" the terrorist attack in "Crocus City Hall" on the head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, and declare him the "main terrorist". He is also identified as target number 1 in the Kremlin, - representatives of the Ukrainian special services note in their comments to journalists.

In addition, it is emphasized that the head of the Kremlin is still furious because of the powerful attack by the SSU on the Crimean bridge, "timed" for Putin's birthday.