A SSU officer who betrailed Ukraine injures in car bombing in Moscow

The car of former Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) employee and Russian collaborator Vasyl Prozorov was blown up in Moscow.

What is known about the explosion of Prozorov's car

As Russian media reports, the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado belonging to Vasyl Prozorov, a former employee of the SSU of Ukraine, exploded as soon as the collaborator turned the key in the ignition. As a result of the explosion, the man's legs were injured.

According to the main version, an explosive device went off. The Investigative Committee of Moscow opened a criminal case.

However, with the version of an assassination attempt on a collaborator, an explosion due to an explosion of an underground gas pipe is being considered.

One of the experts suggested that the gas could have accumulated under the bottom and in the cavities of the car, and when the ignition was started, it could ignite.

However, MOGAZ noted that gas communications are intact and gas networks have nothing to do with the incident.

Vasyl Prozorov moved to Russia a few years ago. Before that, according to him, he cooperated with the Russian special services since 2014, giving them information about the operation of the anti-terrorist operation in eastern Ukraine.

This is not the first attempt at Prozorov's collaborator

According to Russian media, about a year ago, an assassination attempt was planned on Vasyl Prozorov.

At that time, the SSU's ex-employee lived in Berdyansk. After one of the press conferences exposing the Security Service of Ukraine's activities, a group of saboteurs was tasked with eliminating it.

They prepared a hiding place with everything necessary for an attempt. An explosive device with a capacity of one kilogram in TNT equivalent with striking elements, three VOG ammunition, two F1 grenades, one RGO grenade.

Then, the killers were detained by the Russian special services. The hiding place was found, and weapons and explosives were recovered.