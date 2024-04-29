Russians army strike Kherson region: a man, 60, killed, one injured

Russian terrorists again attacked Kizomys, Kherson region from the air. It is known about one dead and one injured.
Russia shelled Kizomys: a man died
On April 29, the Russian army shelled the village of Kizomys in the Kherson region, as a result of which a 60-year-old resident died.
Oleksandr Prokudin, head of Kherson RMA , reported this.
Prokudin informed that Russia's army attacked Kizomys, shelling people's houses. As a result, a 60-year-old man who was in the garden was injured, and due to Russian aggression, he received explosive and leg injuries.
The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office announced the beginning of a pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Chapter 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Later, the Kherson RMA reported that a 37-year-old man was also wounded as a result of the shelling.
A 37-year-old man suffered a blast injury, shrapnel wounds to his forearm and torso, as well as a fractured rib and limb.
The Russian military attacked civilians in the Kherson region with a drone
In the Kherson Region on April 26, the Russians again attacked a civilian car from a drone. A 60-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman received shrapnel injuries to their limbs.
Kherson RMA reports this.
As noted, two people were injured on the Novovorontsove highway as a result of dropping an explosive object on a car.
The RMA informs that a 60-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman received shrapnel wounds to their limbs. They were taken to the hospital. Doctors provided first aid to the victims. They do not need hospitalisation.
