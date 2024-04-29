Russians army strike Kherson region: a man, 60, killed, one injured

Russian terrorists again attacked Kizomys, Kherson region from the air. It is known about one dead and one injured.

On April 29, the Russian army shelled the village of Kizomys in the Kherson region, as a result of which a 60-year-old resident died.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of Kherson RMA , reported this.

Prokudin informed that Russia's army attacked Kizomys, shelling people's houses. As a result, a 60-year-old man who was in the garden was injured, and due to Russian aggression, he received explosive and leg injuries.

A 60-year-old resident was seriously injured. Unfortunately, the injuries turned out to be fatal. The man's heart stopped on the way to the hospital. Oleksandr Prokudin Head of Kherson RMA

The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office announced the beginning of a pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Chapter 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on April 29, around 11:30, the Russian army once again shelled one of the settlements of Bilozersk community. Prosecutors, together with other law enforcement officers, take all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by representatives of the armed forces of the Russian Federation.

Later, the Kherson RMA reported that a 37-year-old man was also wounded as a result of the shelling.

A 37-year-old man suffered a blast injury, shrapnel wounds to his forearm and torso, as well as a fractured rib and limb.

The Russian military attacked civilians in the Kherson region with a drone

In the Kherson Region on April 26, the Russians again attacked a civilian car from a drone. A 60-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman received shrapnel injuries to their limbs.

Kherson RMA reports this.

In two days, Russian troops attacked a third civilian car from a drone.

As noted, two people were injured on the Novovorontsove highway as a result of dropping an explosive object on a car.