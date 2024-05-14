Ukraine brings back six more children from occupied Kherson region

NGO Save Ukraine returned to Ukraine a girl and five boys aged 5 to 12 years.

The occupiers could take children from the Kherson region to the so-called "rehabilitation"

According to Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of Kherson RMA , the parents dared to leave the occupation due to the threat of taking the children away for so-called "rehabilitation".

After all, there were cases when children were taken away and not returned home.

It was an extremely difficult rescue mission with delays, roadblocks, and intimidation. Fortunately, all the children are safe now. Doctors and psychologists work with them. Oleksandr Prokudin Head of the Kherson RMA

The Save Ukraine organisation took care of the return of families with children. Doctors and psychologists are currently working with the children.

The head of the Kherson RMA also reported that since the beginning of 2024, a total of 84 children from the Kherson region have been returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

What is known about Russia's abduction of children from the occupied territories of Ukraine

In 2023, the Online.UA team presented the documentary "Abducted Childhood", which reveals the truth about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The film contains real stories of children and their families affected by Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.

The heroes of the tape went through Russian captivity, torture, and abduction to a health camp; some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.