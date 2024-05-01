Ukraine brings back three more children abducted by Russia

According to Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukraine has returned three more children — two boys and a girl — from the Russian-occupied territories.

What is known about the return of children abducted by Russia to Ukraine

Prokudin noted that it was an 11-year-old girl who was left alone in the Russian-occupied territories and was at risk of being placed in an orphanage.

In addition to her, 9- and 13-year-old boys were also returned to Ukraine, under the supervision of their older adult brother.

As the head of the Kherson RMA emphasised, the Russian invaders threatened to take him to the ranks of their occupation army in Ukraine.

The head of the DMA added that since the beginning of 2024, 66 children have been returned from the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region.

What is known about Russia's abduction of children from the occupied territories of Ukraine

In 2023, the Online.UA team presented the documentary "Abducted Childhood", which reveals the truth about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

It managed to collect real stories of children and their families who suffered from Russia's war against Ukraine, comments of leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts in the protection of children's rights.