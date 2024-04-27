Japan has joined the coalition for the return of Ukrainian children kidnapped by the Russian Federation

Japan has joined the international coalition for the return of Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia.

According to human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, now all members of the "Big Seven" have joined the coalition.

With such powerful help from international partners, we will increase our efforts and ensure the quality implementation of the fourth point of the Ukrainian peace formula "Release of captives and deported persons," the message says. Share

The coalition for the return of Ukrainian children was launched on February 2, 2024. This is a joint initiative of Ukraine and Canada. 36 countries have already joined the coalition.

Russia kidnaps Ukrainian children

The Online.UA documentary "Mutilated Childhood" tells about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The film contains real stories of children and their families affected by Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.

The heroes of the tape went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.