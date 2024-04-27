Japan has joined the coalition for the return of Ukrainian children kidnapped by the Russian Federation
Japan has joined the coalition for the return of Ukrainian children kidnapped by the Russian Federation

Dmytro Lubinets
Japan has joined the coalition for the return of Ukrainian children kidnapped by the Russian Federation
Japan has joined the international coalition for the return of Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia.

Japan joined the coalition for the return of abducted Ukrainian children

According to human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, now all members of the "Big Seven" have joined the coalition.

With such powerful help from international partners, we will increase our efforts and ensure the quality implementation of the fourth point of the Ukrainian peace formula "Release of captives and deported persons," the message says.

The coalition for the return of Ukrainian children was launched on February 2, 2024. This is a joint initiative of Ukraine and Canada. 36 countries have already joined the coalition.

Russia kidnaps Ukrainian children

The Online.UA documentary "Mutilated Childhood" tells about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The film contains real stories of children and their families affected by Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.

The heroes of the tape went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.

Ukraine brings back two teenagers from Russia-occupied part of Kherson region
Oleksandr Prokudin / Kherson OVA
Russian child's ombudswoman Lvova-Belova makes up another lie about abduction of Ukrainian children
Ukrainian children

