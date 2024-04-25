Russian child's ombudswoman Lvova-Belova makes up another lie about abduction of Ukrainian children

The Russian commissioner for children's rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, began to claim that the Russian Federation and Ukraine "held the first face-to-face negotiations" regarding the exchange of children. However, Ukrainian ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets denied the new lie of Putin's henchman.

Russia is trying to create the illusion of negotiations with Ukraine

For the first time, we held face-to-face negotiations with the Ukrainian side. 29 children are to go to Ukraine, 19 to Russia, Maria Lvova-Belova told French journalists. Share

Despite this, Putin's henchman did not want to explain why the Ukrainian children ended up on Russian territory and who kidnapped them there.

Ukrainian ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets immediately reacted to the statement of the Russian commissioner for children's rights.

He not only refuted the lies of Lvova-Belova but also noted that the official negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow on this matter are being conducted with the mediation of Qatar and Qatari diplomats.

No direct negotiations with the Russian delegation took place today. Dmytro Lubinets Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights

On December 7, 2023, Dmytro Lubinets announced that the kidnapping of 19,540 Ukrainian children by Russia had been officially confirmed.

