Russian child's ombudswoman Lvova-Belova makes up another lie about abduction of Ukrainian children
Ukrainian children
Source:  France 24

The Russian commissioner for children's rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, began to claim that the Russian Federation and Ukraine "held the first face-to-face negotiations" regarding the exchange of children. However, Ukrainian ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets denied the new lie of Putin's henchman.

Russia is trying to create the illusion of negotiations with Ukraine

For the first time, we held face-to-face negotiations with the Ukrainian side. 29 children are to go to Ukraine, 19 to Russia, Maria Lvova-Belova told French journalists.

Despite this, Putin's henchman did not want to explain why the Ukrainian children ended up on Russian territory and who kidnapped them there.

Ukrainian ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets immediately reacted to the statement of the Russian commissioner for children's rights.

He not only refuted the lies of Lvova-Belova but also noted that the official negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow on this matter are being conducted with the mediation of Qatar and Qatari diplomats.

No direct negotiations with the Russian delegation took place today.

Dmytro Lubinets

Dmytro Lubinets

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights

On December 7, 2023, Dmytro Lubinets announced that the kidnapping of 19,540 Ukrainian children by Russia had been officially confirmed.

Why it is essential to watch the movie "Abducted Childhood"

In 2023, the Online.UA team presented the documentary "Abducted Childhood", which reveals the truth about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

It managed to collect real stories of children and their families who suffered from Russia's war against Ukraine, comments of leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts in the protection of children's rights.

The heroes of the film did not break down and did not surrender, although they went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were even separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.

