How children kidnapped from Ukraine are adopted and re-educated — an investigation

Journalists established another case of adoption in Russia of a boy from Ukraine kidnapped by the occupiers.

Russia continues to steal Ukrainian children

Russian citizens continue to adopt kidnapped Ukrainian children.

TV channel "Rain" told about the story of the little Ukrainian Ivan.

The TV channel had an audio recording of a conversation of a woman who acted as a plaintiff in the case of adopting a Ukrainian child in Russia and won the case (reportedly, the conversation was recorded without her knowledge). The author of the report, Nigina Beroeva, checked all the information and established that the child from Ukraine was adopted in Russia. Share

Six-year-old Vanya (the child's name and other names in this story have been changed) entered the orphanage in 2019. He was then one and a half years old. The mother was deprived of her parental rights under the "laws of the DNR". Vanya had brothers and a sister; nothing is known about the father and other relatives.

After the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, Vanya was taken from the DPR to a boarding school in the suburbs of Moscow.

In September 2022, a new mother was found for the child — Antonina. When she took the child, she received a call and was told that the woman must either take four more children, Vani's siblings, or give him back.

The woman hired a lawyer, who filed a petition with the court. There, the adoption of one child (without siblings) was approved. Antonina changed the child's surname, patronymic and place of birth. At the same time, the commissioner for children's rights in the Russian Federation, Maria Lvova-Belova, claimed that brothers and sisters without parents who were deported from Ukraine are not separated into different families.

In March 2023, as mentioned in the report, the International Court of Justice in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for Putin and Lvova-Belova for confirmation of the commission of a war crime, since adopting children from occupied territories is expressly prohibited by the Geneva Convention. After that, the official claimed that Ukrainian children in Russia are allegedly not adopted, but given to temporary care.

