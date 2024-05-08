Ukraine brings back 11 more children from occupied Kherson region

Ukraine returned eleven children from the temporarily occupied left-bank part of the Kherson region. Among them are two orphan girls.

Another 11 Ukrainian children were taken out of the occupation

Ukraine was able to return 11 more children from the Russian-occupied Left Bank of the Kherson Region.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of Kherson RMA , stated this.

According to him, two orphan girls aged 10 and 13 were returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine, as were nine children who have parents or one of them. These are five girls and four boys, aged 1 to 16.

This became possible thanks to the NGO Save Ukraine, guardianship and guardianship authorities, and the service for children of the region and children's parents. Now, the children are in a safe place where they receive the necessary medical and psychological help. Oleksandr Prokudin Head of Kherson RMA

He reminded that 78 children from the Kherson region have been returned to Ukraine-controlled territory since the beginning of 2024.

What is known about the return home of children

Since the beginning of 2024, 35 children from the Kherson region have been returned to the territories controlled by Ukraine. As stated by the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, five children have left the occupation and can live freely and safely again. The mother, who had four children ages 7 to 12, was also returned.

The large family could not leave independently for a long time. But when proper conditions were created for them, the family immediately agreed," said Oleksandr Prokudin.

It was also possible to return a 17-year-old boy. The boy did not want to get a Russian passport, so he had to hide from the so-called occupation authorities.

In total, 35 children from the Kherson region were returned to Ukraine's territories from the beginning of 2024.

Russia abducts Ukrainian children

The Online.UA documentary "Abducted Childhood" tells about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The film contains real stories of children and their families affected by Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights. Share

The heroes of the tape went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.