Civilian killed in Russian air strike in Kherson region

A man, 45, was killed in today's Russian air strike on the village of Vysoke in the Beryslav district of Kherson region.
Civilian died as a result of shelling in the Kherson region
Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson regional state administration, reported on the airstrike in the village.
Another 39-year-old man received a serious explosive injury, eye and forearm injuries. Doctors diagnosed a contusion in a 71-year-old woman. Two men, born in 1983 and 1961, were also brought to the hospital.
Doctors conduct examinations and provide assistance to the victims.
The prosecutor's office added that the occupiers shelled the village around 11:10. Three out of four victims were hospitalised.
During the day, 19 people were injured in the Kherson region due to the aggression of Russia
Four settlements were under enemy fire.
Hits were recorded in educational and medical institutions, including a kindergarten and an administrative building. An economic structure and 9 private cars were damaged.
Last day Mykhailivka, Antonivka and Stanislav were under enemy fire. The enemy also hit Kherson with aerial bombs.
The Russian military targeted the residential quarters of the populated areas of the region, in particular, 12 high-rise buildings and 11 private houses were damaged, Oleksandr Prokudin said.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-