Russian army shells Donetsk region more than 2,600 times over past day — photo

On 13 May, Russian forces shelled Donetsk region 2,677 times, damaging seven settlements and destroying civilian infrastructure.

Russian terrorists continue to attack civilian infrastructure in the Donetsk region.

This is reported by the regional police.

During the day, the Donetsk region was subjected to 2,677 enemy shellings: previously, there were no casualties. The Russian army fought with S-300 air defence systems and artillery... Russian troops shelled 7 settlements: the cities of Novohrodivka, Pokrovsk, Selidove, the villages of Dibrova, Zhelanne, Mykolaivka, and Ptyche.

It was noted that 36 civilian objects were damaged — 22 residential buildings, warehouses, a garage, cars, an educational institution, an administrative building, an infrastructure object.

In particular, the Russians attacked Pokrovsk with three missiles from the S-300 air defence system, where three apartment buildings, an administrative building, and an infrastructure object were destroyed. People were not injured. Share

Russian troops hit Novohrodivka with two S-300 missiles, as a result of which three private and nine apartment buildings and cars were damaged.

According to law enforcement officials, the enemy directed another missile from the S-300 air defence system at Selidove, damaging two apartment buildings and an educational institution.

As a result of artillery shelling, two houses were destroyed in the village of Ptyche, two were damaged in Zhelanne.

The police and the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) opened criminal proceedings under Art. 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Russia attacked the Pokrovsky district of the Donetsk region

As noted, on May 5, around 09:00, the Russian troops once again struck the Pokrovsky district. The shooting took place on the territory of the village. Mykhailivka of Novohrodivska territorial community.

A 68-year-old man and 49- and 67-year-old women were taken to the hospital with mine-explosive injuries and shrapnel injuries, where they are being treated.

Previously, the Russian occupiers used an FPV drone equipped with an F-1 grenade to attack a peaceful settlement.