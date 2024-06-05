On June 5, the Russian occupying forces shelled the village of Ingulets, Kherson region, when residents gathered there to receive humanitarian aid.

Two civilians injured after Russia's today attack in Kherson region

The Russian army continues to attack the Kherson region. On the morning of June 5, the village of Ingulets came under enemy attack — the enemy struck during the delivery of humanitarian aid to the civilian population.

Two men were injured by the Russians during the distribution of humanitarian aid.

The Russian army attacked the village of Ingulets. During the delivery of humanitarian aid, two men, 58 and 47 years old, were hit by the enemy. The victims were taken to the hospital, the Kherson RMA statement says.

Doctors are currently conducting examinations and assisting those injured in the shelling. More details have not yet been given.

The situation in the Kherson region

On the last day, the city of Kherson and 21 other settlements of the Kherson Region came under Russian fire and airstrikes. As a result of Russian aggression, one person died, and eight others were injured.

The Russian military targeted the residential quarters of the population centers of the region, in particular, three high-rise buildings and eight private houses were damaged. An educational institution, a dormitory, an office building, a public catering establishment, shops and a gas pipeline were also hit. Russians also damaged buses and private cars.

During the day, the Russians killed one civilian and wounded eight more in the region.