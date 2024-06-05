On June 5, the Russian occupying forces shelled the village of Ingulets, Kherson region, when residents gathered there to receive humanitarian aid.
Points of attention
- As a result of the shelling, two men were injured and taken to the hospital for medical treatment.
- The situation in the Kherson region has worsened due to the attacks of the Russian occupying forces on civilians.
- As a result of Russian aggression in the Kherson region, one person died, and another eight were injured; residential buildings and city infrastructure were damaged.
- Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson RMA, confirmed the toll of injured as a result of Russian aggression.
Two civilians injured after Russia's today attack in Kherson region
The Russian army continues to attack the Kherson region. On the morning of June 5, the village of Ingulets came under enemy attack — the enemy struck during the delivery of humanitarian aid to the civilian population.
Two men were injured by the Russians during the distribution of humanitarian aid.
Doctors are currently conducting examinations and assisting those injured in the shelling. More details have not yet been given.
The situation in the Kherson region
On the last day, the city of Kherson and 21 other settlements of the Kherson Region came under Russian fire and airstrikes. As a result of Russian aggression, one person died, and eight others were injured.
During the day, the Russians killed one civilian and wounded eight more in the region.
