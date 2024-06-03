Russians spread fake news of alleged provocations in Kherson: details

Residents of Kherson should refrain from moving around the city in the near future due to possible provocations by the Russian occupiers.
Points of attention
- Residents of Kherson are urged to refrain from moving due to possible provocations from the Russian occupiers.
- The Russian military is spreading information about planned provocations in Kherson, but it is they who have been attacking civilian objects in the city for a long time.
- Provocations and shelling by Russian terrorists became a threat to the civilian population of Kherson.
- Russian troops regularly shell the Kherson region, causing damage and killing residents.
- According to recent events, only Russia is considered a threat to the city, so residents are urged to be careful and respond to alarm signals.
The Russian military may be preparing provocations in Kherson
According to Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, the Russians are spreading yet another rumour that "a provocation is planned to stage the death of civilians" in Kherson.
However, Prokudin noted that it is Russian terrorists who have been shelling civilian objects in Kherson and killing its residents for a year and a half. At the moment, the only threat to the city is only Russia, in connection with which we can expect "terrible provocations" from it.
Russia is constantly shelling the Kherson region
The enemy, after the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) returned to Kherson under control, regularly attacked the territory of the region and the city.
In particular, on June 2, terrorists fired at the residential quarters of the administrative centre, which led to many destructions.
On May 30, Russian troops shelled the village of Veletenske in the Kherson region, as a result of which a man was injured and died of his injuries on the way to the hospital.
Also in May, the enemy attacked Stanislav in the Kherson region, wounding Serhiy Peretyatka, the head of the Novotroitsk village military administration.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-