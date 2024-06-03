Russians spread fake news of alleged provocations in Kherson: details

Residents of Kherson should refrain from moving around the city in the near future due to possible provocations by the Russian occupiers.

The Russian military may be preparing provocations in Kherson

According to Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, the Russians are spreading yet another rumour that "a provocation is planned to stage the death of civilians" in Kherson.

However, Prokudin noted that it is Russian terrorists who have been shelling civilian objects in Kherson and killing its residents for a year and a half. At the moment, the only threat to the city is only Russia, in connection with which we can expect "terrible provocations" from it.

Dear citizens of Kherson, please do not walk the streets in the near future without an urgent need. And be sure to respond to air warning signals, — added the head of the RMA.

Russia is constantly shelling the Kherson region

The enemy, after the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) returned to Kherson under control, regularly attacked the territory of the region and the city.

In particular, on June 2, terrorists fired at the residential quarters of the administrative centre, which led to many destructions.

On May 30, Russian troops shelled the village of Veletenske in the Kherson region, as a result of which a man was injured and died of his injuries on the way to the hospital.

Also in May, the enemy attacked Stanislav in the Kherson region, wounding Serhiy Peretyatka, the head of the Novotroitsk village military administration.