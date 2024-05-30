Russian troops attack Kherson region, causing casualties

Russian troops shelled the village of Veletenske in the Kherson region, wounding a man who died of his injuries on the way to hospital.

What is known about the shelling of a village in the Kherson region

Russian troops covered Veletenske in the Bilozersk community with fire. A local resident, who was on the street, was injured, Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson regional military administration, informed. Share

According to him, he was taken away by "ambulance" with serious injuries. Unfortunately, he died from his injuries on the way to hospital.

What is known about the latest shelling of the Kherson region

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled 16 settlements in the Kherson region, as a result of which six civilians were injured.

Antonivka, Dniprovske, Komysany, Prydniprovske, Sadiv, Bilozerka, Oleksandrivka, Novodmytrivka, Beryslav, Lviv, Mykhailivka, Zmiivka, Kachkarivka, Novovorontsovka, Chervony Mayak and Kherson came under enemy fire.

The Russian army targeted the residential quarters of the populated areas of the region, in particular damaged four private houses. A garage and private cars were also damaged by enemy fire.

During a nighttime drone attack, the Air Defence Forces of Ukraine destroyed one Shahed-131/136 type strike drone in the sky over the Kherson region.