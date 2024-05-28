Russian army shells Chernihiv region

Russian troops attacked the Snovska and Novhorod-Siverska communities overnight. There are injured and destruction.
Russian army shelled the Chernihiv region
The Russian army fired with 120 mm mortars, barrel artillery and attacked Hrynivka, Oleksandrivka, Hremyach, Krasny Khutir with drones. 46 explosions were recorded.
In the village of Khotiivka, a man born in 1985 was injured due to a drone attack, and one farm was significantly damaged.
In the village of Kostobobriv, two local residents were injured as a result of a barrel artillery strike. The occupiers damaged the power line, destroyed two farm buildings and two residential buildings.
Russian army is increasing its groups on the border with two regions of Ukraine
The troops of the aggressor country of Russia are building up groups on the border with the Chernihiv region and near the border with Sumy. From there, the occupiers strike with "Shaheds", strike from aviation and artillery, and also carry out restraining actions.
Colonel Ihor Prokhorenko, acting deputy chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, told about this. According to him, the situation in the Sumy direction is under control.
Russia is also taking actions aimed at increasing its grouping on the border with the Chernihiv region and the rest of the Sumy region border, he added.
The colonel added that the situation in the rest of the directions is stable and has not undergone drastic changes.
