Russian army shells Chernihiv region

Russian troops attacked the Snovska and Novhorod-Siverska communities overnight. There are injured and destruction.

The Russian army fired with 120 mm mortars, barrel artillery and attacked Hrynivka, Oleksandrivka, Hremyach, Krasny Khutir with drones. 46 explosions were recorded.

In the village of Khotiivka, a man born in 1985 was injured due to a drone attack, and one farm was significantly damaged.

In the village of Kostobobriv, two local residents were injured as a result of a barrel artillery strike. The occupiers damaged the power line, destroyed two farm buildings and two residential buildings.

Russian army is increasing its groups on the border with two regions of Ukraine

The troops of the aggressor country of Russia are building up groups on the border with the Chernihiv region and near the border with Sumy. From there, the occupiers strike with "Shaheds", strike from aviation and artillery, and also carry out restraining actions.

Colonel Ihor Prokhorenko, acting deputy chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, told about this. According to him, the situation in the Sumy direction is under control.

As for the Sumy direction, the situation there is stable and controlled, the border areas of the Russian Federation are being held by a relevant group of troops, which is conducting restraining actions in order to prevent our units from moving to other dangerous directions, Prokhorenko said.

Russia is also taking actions aimed at increasing its grouping on the border with the Chernihiv region and the rest of the Sumy region border, he added.

Every day there, the enemy carries out aerial and artillery strikes on the positions of our troops and civilian infrastructure, uses UAVs of the Shahed type, Ihor Prokhorenko said.

The colonel added that the situation in the rest of the directions is stable and has not undergone drastic changes.