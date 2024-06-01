Occupiers made TOT state employees donate blood for Russian army

In the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region, collaborators organised blood donations by public sector employees for the needs of the Russian military.

Russian military created mobile complex for collection of donor blood

Collaborators force employees of the budget sector to donate blood for wounded Russian soldiers at the Kherson region's TOT.

The occupiers created a mobile complex for the collection of donor blood, which travels around the district centers at the TOT of the Kherson region.

The need for donor blood arose due to a large influx of wounded occupiers to local hospitals.

This is done in the best Kremlin propaganda traditions. Donors demonstrably become all employees of the occupation administrations, followed by teachers.

Currently, all hospitals and clinics in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are full of Russian wounded. The situation is the same in the occupied Crimea.

Kremlin wards continue to limit the civilian population's ability to receive medical services, as more and more of the peninsula's hospitals are being reoriented into military hospitals.

Russian army is strengthening the protection of railways in the occupied territories of Ukraine

The Russian army is strengthening the defence of the railways of the temporarily occupied south of Ukraine due to constant sabotage by partisans.

Along the railway tracks in the temporarily occupied territory of southern Ukraine, the occupiers are actively installing additional security measures and video surveillance equipment.

In addition, an enhanced mode of service has been introduced at the stations.

The invaders also check both freight and passenger trains.

Everything is aimed at strengthening security measures, and even in the technical sector, operatives are constantly on duty.

