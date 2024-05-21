Graduates in TOT are unable to receive diplomas without Russia's passports

In Melitopol of the Zaporizhzhia region, a temporarily occupied territory (TOT), the Russia-back collaborator pseudo-government has banned the issuance of school diplomas if the graduate's family does not have Russian passports.

Russian occupiers in Melitopol do not issue school certificates

Activists of the movement established that the Russians instructed schools not to issue secondary education diplomas if the graduate or his family members did not have a Russian passport.

This once again proves that the occupiers are ready for anything so that as many residents as possible receive the passport of the terrorist country in order to increase their potential mobilisation reserve! - "Yellow Ribbon" movement statement says. Share

Ukrainian resistance movement in the occupied territories against Russia is gaining momentum

According to Artem Karyakin, the powerful partisan resistance in the regions of Ukraine occupied by Russia has not disappeared; on the contrary, it is intensifying.

Our citizens continue to personally eliminate not only Russians, but also collaborators.

Therefore, there will be even more powerful explosions, as happened in the car of collaborator Valery Chaika in Starobilsk, Luhansk region.

We have enough people who are ready to go for it. And there will only be more of them. In principle, there are no rules in this war. And there have been no clear rules either from our side or from their side for a long time. It is necessary to understand that the Russians are committing despicable acts and using the most terrible methods to act against us. And they erase the rules themselves, - said Artem "Skhidnyy" Karyakin. Share

As Artem Karyakin notes, he knows about hundreds of informers in the occupied Luhansk region who help Ukrainian forces, give them intelligence, risking their lives.

If we talk about all the regions under the control of the enemy, then these are thousands of citizens.

During the last two years alone, an Armed Forces serviceman received necessary information from over 300 people.