Russians strike Kherson with artillery, blasts are reported

According to the information of the head of the Kherson city military administration, Roman Mrochko, on the morning of June 2, the Russian occupation army of the Russian Federation shelled the residential quarters of Kherson with artillery.

What is known about the consequences of shelling by the Russian occupiers of Kherson

There are explosions in Kherson! The Russian army is attacking from the temporarily occupied left bank. Do not stay in the open space! Go to safer places! — Mrochko warned. Share

According to him, the war criminals of the Russian army are shelling the coastal zones of Kherson with artillery from the left bank.

Representatives of the Kherson RMA noted that on Saturday, June 1, as a result of enemy shelling in the Kherson region, one person was injured.

The Russian military targeted the residential quarters of the settlements. In particular, nine private houses were damaged.

The administration building, medical institutions, cultural institutions, shops and private cars were hit.

What is known about the air defence work during Russia's air attacks on June 2 night

The Air Force reported that on the night of June 2, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-K cruise missile from Crimea in the direction of the Kharkiv region.

The S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile was fired from the occupied part of the Donetsk region.

Air defence shot down 25 out of 25 attack drones.

Targets were destroyed within Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, and Vinnytsia regions.

This air strike was repelled by fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, mobile fire groups of the Defence Forces of Ukraine, and EW equipment.