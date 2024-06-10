DIU: Putin was furious after Ukraine's military damaged Su-57 fighter jet

According to Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin was furious after the Ukrainian military damaged the Su-57 advanced fighter of the occupying army.
AFU made Putin mad because of the Su-57 fighter's damage
According to him, enemy Su-57 aircraft never crossed the airspace of Ukraine because the Russian invaders were afraid of their loss.
How will the loss of the Su-57 affect the potential of the Russian army
However, Yusov noted that the occupation army of the Russian Federation uses these planes during missile attacks on Ukraine.
Yusov added that the destruction of strategic military targets on the territory of the aggressor country, in particular, advanced military aircraft, is quite logical since they are involved in a criminal war against Ukraine.
He clarified that it was probably a lesion.
Yusov noted that Russia has up to ten Su-57 units.
