Ukraine hit the newest Su-57 on Russian territory for the first time

On June 8, a Su-57 multi-role fighter of the aggressor state was hit on the territory of the Akhtubinsk airfield in the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation, located 589 kilometers from the line of combat.
Points of attention
- For the first time, Ukraine struck a multipurpose Su-57 fighter of the Russian army at an airfield in the Astrakhan region.
- The Su-57 is Moscow's most advanced fighter, capable of using Kh-59 and Kh-69 missiles for strikes.
- Russia used Su-57s for strikes against Ukraine, but kept them because of potential vulnerability to Ukrainian air defenses.
In Russia, the newest Su-57 was hit for the first time
Intelligence emphasizes that the pictures show how the Su-57 is standing intact on June 7, and on June 8, ruptures from the explosion and characteristic spots of fire caused by fire damage appeared near it.
Su-57 damage is the first such case in history.
The Su-57 is Moscow's most modern fighter, which can be used for strikes with Kh-59 and Kh-69 missiles.
A few units of the specified combat aircraft are in service with the Russian Aerospace Forces.
What is known about the use of the Su-57 by the Russians
The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stated that Russia had previously used Su-57 aircraft for attacks on Ukraine, but the Russians are trying to protect them. These fighters can carry Kh-69 missiles.
The opinion was expressed that the Russian military understands that these fighters can be easily hit by the Ukrainian anti-aircraft system: "They understand that this is a rather expensive rattle and they take great care of it."
It was noted that due to sanctions, the manufacturer of basic microprocessors "Elbrus" cannot obtain the necessary components and components. That is why the production of the Su-57 came to nothing.
For the entire time, the Russians created only 11 such boards.
More on the topic
