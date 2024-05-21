F-16 vs Su-57: Ukraine to win back its skies from Russia

Ukraine to receive the first modern F-16 fighters. Newsweek has analyzed whether F-16 can repel Russian Su-57 fighting jets.

What are the advantages and disadvantages of the Su-57

Western experts point out that the F-16 stands out against the general background due to its reliability and versatility.

However, it is important to understand that the advanced stealth capabilities of the Su-57 will be a serious problem for Ukrainian aviation, despite the fact that production volumes of these aircraft remain low and the programme itself has faced numerous setbacks.

It is also noteworthy that Russian drones have engines with thrust vector control, which allows the direction of engine thrust to be changed to control the position or angular velocity of the aircraft.

Moreover, as is known, the Su-57 has a diverse set of weapons.

The Su-57 can fly at twice the speed of sound, at an altitude of almost 60,000 feet (more than 18,000 m) and at a range of more than 1,800 miles (more than 2,800 km), the publication writes. Share

F-16s can make life easier for the Ukrainian army

Experts note that the F-16 is capable of flying at a speed of more than 2 M (about 1,500 mph) and operating at an altitude of up to 50,000 feet.

In addition, these aircraft are equipped with modernised radars, such as the AN/APG-66. They have the ability to track targets both in the air and on the ground at a distance of over 60 miles.

For the F-16s to be effective, Ukraine needs to create and maintain an extensive support and logistics infrastructure, retired US Marine Colonel Mark Cancian told Newsweek. Share

