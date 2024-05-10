Ukraine received first flight simulator of F-16 fighter

Ukraine has received its first F-16 fighter jet simulator. It was handed over by the Czech Republic to a tactical aviation brigade.
Ukrainian army will use the F-16 fighter jet trainer
According to him, the main module of the aircraft simulator is already being tested and prepared for operation by Ukrainian specialists.
What is known about the F-16 for Ukraine
After long negotiations, Ukraine's allies created an aviation coalition. This marks an important step in strengthening Ukraine's defence capabilities against Russian aggression.
In particular, Ukraine will receive F-16 fighters from the Netherlands, Denmark and other partners. Ukrainian pilots are currently undergoing F-16 training in coalition member countries.
It is expected that the first F-16 aircraft will arrive in Ukraine already with trained pilots and technical personnel. It is currently unknown when exactly Ukraine will receive the planes. However, the partners hope that this will happen in the summer-autumn of this year.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-