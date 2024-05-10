Ukraine received first flight simulator of F-16 fighter

Ukraine has received its first F-16 fighter jet simulator. It was handed over by the Czech Republic to a tactical aviation brigade.

Ukrainian army will use the F-16 fighter jet trainer

The Czech Republic has handed over the first F-16 fighter jet simulator to a tactical aviation brigade, said Mykola Oleshchuk, commander of the Ukrainian Air Force.

According to him, the main module of the aircraft simulator is already being tested and prepared for operation by Ukrainian specialists.

I am grateful to everyone who helps Ukraine strengthen its aviation component. Of course, in addition to the F-16s themselves, we need to create a powerful training and material base for our youth. I urge our allies to join this initiative, Oleshchuk said.

What is known about the F-16 for Ukraine

After long negotiations, Ukraine's allies created an aviation coalition. This marks an important step in strengthening Ukraine's defence capabilities against Russian aggression.

In particular, Ukraine will receive F-16 fighters from the Netherlands, Denmark and other partners. Ukrainian pilots are currently undergoing F-16 training in coalition member countries.

It is expected that the first F-16 aircraft will arrive in Ukraine already with trained pilots and technical personnel. It is currently unknown when exactly Ukraine will receive the planes. However, the partners hope that this will happen in the summer-autumn of this year.