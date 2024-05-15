Ukraine to receive first F-16s fighters from Denmark in month
Ukraine to receive first F-16s fighters from Denmark in month

F-16
Source:  online.ua

Within a month, Ukraine will receive the first F-16 fighter jets from Denmark, which it will be able to use to destroy the Russian invaders.

F-16 will soon arrive in Ukraine

F-16 fighter jets from Denmark will be at the disposal of the Air Force of Ukraine within a month, said the Prime Minister of the country, Mette Frederiksen.

Die Zeit journalist Jörg Lau reported this on the social network X.

It is worth paying attention to the fact that Denmark plans to transfer 19 F-16 aircraft to Ukraine.

As mentioned, the British publication Evening Standard learned that Ukraine will receive the first American F-16 fighter jets from Western partners in a few weeks.

However, the number of fighter jets intended to be transferred to Kyiv has not yet been named.

Ukraine has already received the first F-16 fighter simulator

According to Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk, it was provided by the Czech Republic.

According to the latest data, specialists are already testing the simulator's main module on one of the tactical aviation brigades.

After that, the hydraulics and the cockpit will be mounted so that the pilot can feel the realism of the training flight as much as possible.

It is also worth noting that a certain number of Ukrainian pilots complete their training on modern Western F-16 fighters, and pilot training continues unceasingly.

We already have pilots directly completing their training on the F-16. And as soon as it becomes possible, F-16 will arrive in Ukraine. Of course, these pilots will already be ready to perform combat missions directly in the airspace in the sky of Ukraine, the Air Force spokesman Ilya Yevlash said recently.

