The Russian Su-57 fighter not only does not meet the stated characteristics, but is actually incapacitated. Therefore, it can even be dangerous to fly on it.
Why Russian Su-57s are incapable?
Aviation expert and leading researcher Valery Romanenko reported this.
According to him, two elements of the Su-57 constantly fail due to low quality: Sh-121 (the radar complex of the weapon control system, which is responsible for identifying targets and guiding missiles) and BCVM IMA BC (the onboard computer on which the operation of all aircraft systems depends).
It is noted that due to sanctions, the manufacturer of basic microprocessors, "Elbrus," could not obtain the necessary components. That is why the production of the Su-57 came to nothing. For the entire time, the Russians created only 11 such boards.
In addition, the expert explained why the Su-57 does not meet the stated characteristics: the Russians attribute this fighter to the fifth generation, but it does not.
What is known about the use of the Su-57 by the Russians
The Ukrainian Air Force stated that Russia had previously used Su-57 aircraft for attacks on Ukraine, but the Russians are trying to protect them. These fighters can carry Kh-69 missiles.
The opinion was expressed that the Russian military understands that these fighters can be easily hit by the Ukrainian anti-aircraft system: "They understand that this is a rather expensive rattle and they take great care of it."
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-