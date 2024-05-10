Expert: Newest Russian Su-57 jets used for attacks on Ukraine have serious shortcomings

The Russian Su-57 fighter not only does not meet the stated characteristics, but is actually incapacitated. Therefore, it can even be dangerous to fly on it.

Why Russian Su-57s are incapable?

Aviation expert and leading researcher Valery Romanenko reported this.

According to him, two elements of the Su-57 constantly fail due to low quality: Sh-121 (the radar complex of the weapon control system, which is responsible for identifying targets and guiding missiles) and BCVM IMA BC (the onboard computer on which the operation of all aircraft systems depends).

It is noted that due to sanctions, the manufacturer of basic microprocessors, "Elbrus," could not obtain the necessary components. That is why the production of the Su-57 came to nothing. For the entire time, the Russians created only 11 such boards.

In addition, the expert explained why the Su-57 does not meet the stated characteristics: the Russians attribute this fighter to the fifth generation, but it does not.

According to the concept of the fifth generation, the engine of the board should be protected from the corresponding radio-electronic equipment. Maximum protected from thermal radiation. The Russians did not do this. So far, all 9 Su-57s built by them have engines of the so-called first stage. The same as those on the fourth plus-plus generation — on the Su-35 and Su-34, — said Romanenko.

What is known about the use of the Su-57 by the Russians

The Ukrainian Air Force stated that Russia had previously used Su-57 aircraft for attacks on Ukraine, but the Russians are trying to protect them. These fighters can carry Kh-69 missiles.