Russian propagandists acknowledged the attack on the airfield in Akhtubinsk. It was there that the Su-57 plane was hit on June 8.

The Russian Federation recognized the attack on the airfield with the Su-57

According to a pro-Russian channel close to military aviation, three drones allegedly flew to the airfield in Akhtubinsk. Currently, it is being determined whether the Su-57 is subject to restoration.

The post emphasizes that during the entire period of the Russian military invasion of Ukraine, the occupiers were unable to resolve the issue of building hangars to shelter aircraft.

For the price of just one of these Su-57s, it was possible to build shelters from UAVs for all the operational-tactical aircraft of the country, the Russians complain. Share

Impact of the Russian Su-57

The Central Intelligence Agency announced the defeat of the latest Russian Su-57 aircraft on Saturday, June 8.

This happened for the first time in history during the attack on the airfield in Akhtubinsk. This is confirmed by satellite images.

The Su-57 is Moscow's most modern fighter, which can be used for strikes with Kh-59 and Kh-69 missiles.

A few units of the specified combat aircraft are in service with the Russian Aerospace Forces.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that Russia had previously used Su-57 aircraft for strikes against Ukraine, but the Russians are trying to protect them. These fighters can carry Kh-69 missiles.