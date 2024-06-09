The Russians have confirmed that the Su-57 aircraft was destroyed by Ukraine
The Russians have confirmed that the Su-57 aircraft was destroyed by Ukraine

The Russians have confirmed that the Su-57 aircraft was destroyed by Ukraine
Source:  online.ua

Russian propagandists acknowledged the attack on the airfield in Akhtubinsk. It was there that the Su-57 plane was hit on June 8.

Points of attention

  • Russian propagandists admitted that the Su-57 aircraft at the airfield in Akhtubinsk was damaged by a drone attack.
  • The Su-57, as Moscow's most modern fighter, was damaged during the attack on the airfield, which was confirmed by satellite images.
  • Russian forces previously used Su-57 aircraft to attack Ukraine, but now they are trying to protect them from Ukrainian attacks.

The Russian Federation recognized the attack on the airfield with the Su-57

According to a pro-Russian channel close to military aviation, three drones allegedly flew to the airfield in Akhtubinsk. Currently, it is being determined whether the Su-57 is subject to restoration.

The post emphasizes that during the entire period of the Russian military invasion of Ukraine, the occupiers were unable to resolve the issue of building hangars to shelter aircraft.

For the price of just one of these Su-57s, it was possible to build shelters from UAVs for all the operational-tactical aircraft of the country, the Russians complain.

Impact of the Russian Su-57

The Central Intelligence Agency announced the defeat of the latest Russian Su-57 aircraft on Saturday, June 8.

This happened for the first time in history during the attack on the airfield in Akhtubinsk. This is confirmed by satellite images.

The Su-57 is Moscow's most modern fighter, which can be used for strikes with Kh-59 and Kh-69 missiles.

A few units of the specified combat aircraft are in service with the Russian Aerospace Forces.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that Russia had previously used Su-57 aircraft for strikes against Ukraine, but the Russians are trying to protect them. These fighters can carry Kh-69 missiles.

The opinion was expressed that the Russian military understands that these fighters can be easily hit by the Ukrainian air defense system: "They understand that this is a rather expensive rattle and they are very careful."

