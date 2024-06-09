The DIU was intrigued by the new details of the attack on the Su-57 aircraft in Akhtubinsk, Russia

The representatives of the DIU assume that there could be more affected Su-57 aircraft at the Russian airfield in Akhtubinsk.
Points of attention
- The representative of the DIU assumes that two Su-57 aircraft were damaged as a result of the attack of Ukraine in Akhtubinsk.
- Information about the attack on Russian Su-57 aircraft is very important for Ukraine, which confirms the effectiveness of defensive measures.
- The attack on Moscow's most modern fighter jets, such as the Su-57, testifies to the success of Ukrainian countermeasures and equipment.
- The disclosure of the details of the incident by DIU allows for a better understanding of the threat to Ukrainian airspace from Russian aircraft.
- Ukrainian air defense systems are effective against the most modern combat aircraft, which puts the potential losses for the Russian Federation in a war with Ukraine at risk.
Russia could lose two Su-57 aircraft
There is information that two Russian Su-57 aircraft may have been affected.
Andrii Yusov, representative of the DIU, stated this on the air of the telethon.
He explained that there are data that are still being clarified, but according to preliminary information, there could be two Su-57 aircraft affected.
Impact of the Russian Su-57
The Main Directorate of Intelligence announced the defeat of the latest Russian Su-57 aircraft on June 8.
This happened for the first time in history during the attack on the airfield in Akhtubinsk. This is confirmed by satellite images.
The Su-57 is Moscow's most modern fighter, which can be used for strikes with Kh-59 and Kh-69 missiles.
A few units of the specified combat aircraft are in service with the Russian Aerospace Forces.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that Russia had previously used Su-57 aircraft for attacks on Ukraine, but the Russians are trying to protect them. These fighters can carry Kh-69 missiles.
The opinion was expressed that the Russian military understands that these fighters can be easily hit by the Ukrainian air defense system: "They understand that this is a rather expensive rattle and they are very careful."
