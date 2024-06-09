The DIU was intrigued by the new details of the attack on the Su-57 aircraft in Akhtubinsk, Russia

The representatives of the DIU assume that there could be more affected Su-57 aircraft at the Russian airfield in Akhtubinsk.

Russia could lose two Su-57 aircraft

There is information that two Russian Su-57 aircraft may have been affected.

Andrii Yusov, representative of the DIU, stated this on the air of the telethon.

We ascertain the very fact of damage. DIU does not comment on the means of defeat, as well as whose operation it is. The information is being clarified, but this is very good news for Ukraine. This is the first combat defeat of this "state-of-the-art" aircraft. Andriy Yusov Spokesman of DIU

He explained that there are data that are still being clarified, but according to preliminary information, there could be two Su-57 aircraft affected.

There is also information about irretrievable losses and wounded among the personnel of the occupiers. Undoubtedly, these incidents at airfields, which the enemy uses in the war against Ukraine, and the Su-57 launches missile attacks on civilian objects, such incidents will obviously continue. Share

Impact of the Russian Su-57

The Main Directorate of Intelligence announced the defeat of the latest Russian Su-57 aircraft on June 8.

This happened for the first time in history during the attack on the airfield in Akhtubinsk. This is confirmed by satellite images.

The Su-57 is Moscow's most modern fighter, which can be used for strikes with Kh-59 and Kh-69 missiles.

A few units of the specified combat aircraft are in service with the Russian Aerospace Forces.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that Russia had previously used Su-57 aircraft for attacks on Ukraine, but the Russians are trying to protect them. These fighters can carry Kh-69 missiles.