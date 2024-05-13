AFU downs Russian Su-25 aircraft in Donetsk region

Defence forces of Ukraine shot down an enemy Su-25 attack aircraft in the Donetsk region.

AFU is fiercely resisting the Russian army

According to the information of the General Staff, units of the Defence Forces shot down an enemy Su-25 in the Donetsk region.

All attempts by the Russian occupiers to advance are met with fierce resistance by the Ukrainian defenders, the General Staff notes.

It should be noted that the other day in the Avdiyiv direction, anti-aircraft gunners of the 110th separate mechanised brigade also shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in the Donetsk region.

Operational information about the situation on the routes

Fighting continues in the Kharkiv direction as of 5:00 p.m. The number of combat encounters increased to 12.

Our units inflicted fire damage on the enemy, pushed him back and are carrying out clearing operations on the northern outskirts of the settlement of Vovchansk. A combat clash has begun in the area of the village of Staritsa. The total losses of the enemy are 106 people, 25 units of weapons and military equipment, the General Staff reported.

In the Lyman direction, the number of combat clashes increased to 7, in the Siversk direction — to 14, in the Kramatorsk direction — to 31, in the Pokrovsk direction — to 31.

The situation has not changed in Toretske, Kupiansk, Kurakhove, Veremiske, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, and Kherson; Ukrainian units control them.

AFU shot down a Russian Ka-52 helicopter

On May 13, the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade troops landed a Russian Ka-52 helicopter, also known as "Alligator". An enemy Ka-52 was destroyed in the East of our country, where active assaults on the positions of the Armed Forces by the occupiers are currently ongoing.

This helicopter is one of the most expensive in the arsenal of the occupiers.

Soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade landed a Russian Ka-52 "Alligator" helicopter. The cost of one of these is 16 million US dollars, the military wrote.

The 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade thanked the anti-aircraft missile and artillery division fighters for their work on the enemy helicopter. The military noted that they are working further to defeat the enemy at the front.