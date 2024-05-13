AFU downs Russian Su-25 aircraft in Donetsk region

Defence forces of Ukraine shot down an enemy Su-25 attack aircraft in the Donetsk region.
AFU is fiercely resisting the Russian army
According to the information of the General Staff, units of the Defence Forces shot down an enemy Su-25 in the Donetsk region.
It should be noted that the other day in the Avdiyiv direction, anti-aircraft gunners of the 110th separate mechanised brigade also shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in the Donetsk region.
Operational information about the situation on the routes
Fighting continues in the Kharkiv direction as of 5:00 p.m. The number of combat encounters increased to 12.
In the Lyman direction, the number of combat clashes increased to 7, in the Siversk direction — to 14, in the Kramatorsk direction — to 31, in the Pokrovsk direction — to 31.
The situation has not changed in Toretske, Kupiansk, Kurakhove, Veremiske, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, and Kherson; Ukrainian units control them.
AFU shot down a Russian Ka-52 helicopter
On May 13, the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade troops landed a Russian Ka-52 helicopter, also known as "Alligator". An enemy Ka-52 was destroyed in the East of our country, where active assaults on the positions of the Armed Forces by the occupiers are currently ongoing.
This helicopter is one of the most expensive in the arsenal of the occupiers.
The 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade thanked the anti-aircraft missile and artillery division fighters for their work on the enemy helicopter. The military noted that they are working further to defeat the enemy at the front.
