Ukrainian air defence downs almost all drones during Russian attack overnight

On the night of April 22, Russia once again attacked peaceful Ukrainian towns and villages with missiles and drones. However, air defence forces again managed to disrupt the enemy's plans.

Russian attack on Ukraine on April 22. First details

According to the data of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on the night of April 22, 2024, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 7 Shahed-131/136 type attack UAVs from Cape Chauda — Crimea and three S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the occupied Donetsk region.

Thanks to the combat work of units of the mobile fire groups of the Defence Forces of Ukraine, it was possible to successfully destroy 5 attack UAVs, and around 7:00 a.m. — the Orlan-10 operational-tactical UAV.

All drones were shot down in Odesa. Thanks for the combat work! Together to victory! Mykola Oleschuk Air Force Commander

What is known about the situation at the front as of the morning of April 22

The General Staff of the Armed Forces reported 85 combat clashes at the front during the past day.

In addition, it is emphasised that, in total, the Russian invaders launched four missiles and 45 air strikes, as well as fired 71 MLRS shells at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

The fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to actively inflict losses in personnel and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle.

During the past day, the aviation of the Defence Forces struck nine areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated. Also, air defence of Ukraine destroyed two Kh-59 guided air missiles. Share

Units of the AFU missile forces damaged one personnel concentration area and one control point of the enemy's UAV.