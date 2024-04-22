Will the US aid affect the start of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces

The Ground Forces noted that it is at the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces that the decision to launch a counteroffensive will be made.

The new counteroffensive of the Armed Forces: what is known

On April 20, the House of Representatives of the United States of America adopted a draft law on assistance to Ukraine.

The head of the Council of Reservists of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Ivan Tymochko, told whether the allocated funds are sufficient for the Ukrainian military to plan counter-offensive actions.

This is very difficult for me to say. Only the command knows what the actual expenses are, and we only know the general figures. Ivan Tymochko Chairman of the Council of Reservists of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

According to him, no one will know the total amount of ammunition or the entire range of weapons in public space.

He added that only after the promised weapons arrive in Ukraine, decisions will be made at the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces whether to launch a counteroffensive, build up reserves or strengthen defense structures and even conduct military operations on the territory of the Russian Federation. In particular, it is about the destruction of the enemy's military factories or oil refineries.

It will be prepared by responsible competent persons, and we will find out after the fact. And this is right, because the greater the regime of secrecy regarding the preparation of such operations, the better. Share

The serviceman added that only a narrow circle of people who will prepare offensive operations will know about the preparation of the Armed Forces for a counteroffensive. In the event that the intensity of the enemy's army declines on any of the front lines, Ukrainian soldiers will strike harder there and prepare to break through the front line.

It is also known that the European Union will provide Ukraine with additional funds, namely about 50 billion euros. In addition, some countries, including North Korea, the Netherlands and Japan, have pledged to provide financial assistance to the Armed Forces.

These are also additional funds that will be used, either for infrastructure training or personnel, or even for additional weapons purchases.

Aid to Ukraine from the USA

On April 20, the US House of Representatives approved a draft law on assistance to Ukraine, within which 61 billion dollars were allocated, but not all funds will be transferred to our state.

In general, the money will be distributed as follows:

$23.2 billion — for the purchase of defense goods for the US Army to replace those transferred to Ukraine, as well as for payment of defense services provided to Ukraine;

23.2 billion dollars — for the purchase of weapons directly for Ukraine;

$11.3 billion — for current US military operations in the region;

13.8 billion dollars — for the purchase of advanced weapons systems, defense products and defense services;

26 million dollars — to finance the system of supervision and control over aid and equipment provided to Ukraine.

7.85 billion dollars — for direct financial assistance to the state budget of Ukraine (the US president will have the right to write off half of this debt).

In turn, the former head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Mykola Malomuzh, said that when Ukraine receives the long-awaited aid from the United States, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will probably be able to switch from defense to offensive in the second half of summer. In this way, he commented on the impact of aid on the course of the war.