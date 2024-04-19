Democrats take "unprecedented" step to save Johnson's bills on aid to Ukraine

The Democrats in the House of Representatives unexpectedly decided to deviate from the usual political norms in the USA in order to save the package of foreign aid, including to Ukraine, which was proposed by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson.

US Democrats continue the fight for aid for Ukraine

As Axios has learned, recent developments indicate that the Republican Party's fractured and tiny majority in the House of Representatives has de facto changed into something resembling a bipartisan coalition.

Four Democrats on the House Rules Committee voted with five Republicans on the committee to advance a package of four bills to the floor of the House, according to reporters.

Importantly, this unexpected decision by Democrats was necessary because three right-wing GOP hardliners — Thomas Massey, Ralph Norman and Chip Roy — voted against bringing the bills to a vote.

Despite this, further consideration of the projects would be impossible without the Democrats' votes.

As a rule, the Committee on Rules of Procedure consists of members loyal to the leadership, who obediently vote according to the party line when submitting draft laws for consideration by the session hall, the message says.

What is currently known about the aid project proposed by the House of Representatives to Ukraine,

The US House of Representatives has already published three separate documents on aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

In particular, the draft law on aid to Ukraine requires the US State Department and the Ministry of Defense to present a strategy for Washington's further support of Kyiv within 45 days of its adoption.