Air defence downs five reconnaissance Russian drones in Ukraine's south

On May 11, the air defence units of southern Ukraine destroyed 5 Russian reconnaissance UAVs.

What is known about the destroyed Russian targets?

As noted, during the past day, the air defence units of southern Ukraine destroyed five Russian reconnaissance drones.

In the Kherson region, Ukrainian defenders "landed" four ZALA and "Orlan-10" drones in the Mykolaiv region.

The left-bank part of the Kherson region has been occupied by Russian invaders since 2022. Like Kherson, the right-bank part of the region was liberated during the Armed Forces offensive in the fall of 2022.

Now, the occupiers shell the front-line regions daily. Kherson is also under enemy fire every day.

Russian massive attacks on Ukraine

On May 8, the Russians launched a new massive attack on Ukraine. It is known that the occupiers fired missiles from Tu-95ms strategic bombers. There were also launches of "Shaheds".

Energy was under attack from the enemy. The Ministry of Energy reported that electricity generation and transmission facilities were attacked in six oblasts — Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Vinnytsia.

Ukrenergo specified that generation facilities and equipment at one of Ukrenergo's facilities in the central region were damaged.

Due to a deficit in the energy system after the Russian missile and drone attack, electricity supply was limited for industry and business throughout Ukraine on the evening of May 8.