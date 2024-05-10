Netherlands to speed up air defence systems and ammunition supply to Ukraine, says PM

The Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, also noted that he had a conversation with President Zelenskyy "about everything the Netherlands is doing to support his country.
The Netherlands will help Ukraine with air defence
The Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, emphasised that Russia's aggression in and against Ukraine does not stop; Ukraine urgently needs help.
He wrote about this on X page.
According to the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, "We are participating in the German initiative for the rapid supply of long-range air defence equipment. Our Ministry of Defense is working hard to find air defence equipment that Ukraine can use to neutralize attacks by Russian drones and missiles. We are also working with Denmark and the Czech Republic on the rapid delivery of air defence equipment and ammunition (including artillery shells), and we are still exploring options for further action.
What does Rutte propose regarding the provision of air defence systems to Ukraine?
The Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, noted that only kind words would not protect Ukraine from the air attacks of the criminal army of the Russian Federation.
The head of the government of the Netherlands emphasised that his country, along with Denmark and the Czech Republic, will consider joining Germany's initiative to find additional air defence systems for Ukraine.
Residential buildings, schools, and infrastructure come under fire every day. And it makes the life of the people who live there harder and harder. In addition to this, Ukrainians are increasingly suffering from shelling with cluster bombs launched from behind the front line, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands emphasised.
