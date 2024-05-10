Netherlands to speed up air defence systems and ammunition supply to Ukraine, says PM

The Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, also noted that he had a conversation with President Zelenskyy "about everything the Netherlands is doing to support his country.

The Netherlands will help Ukraine with air defence

The Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, emphasised that Russia's aggression in and against Ukraine does not stop; Ukraine urgently needs help.

He wrote about this on X page.

📞: Russia’s aggression in and against Ukraine continues unabated. Air strikes on Kharkiv and other places caused fresh civilian casualties today and in the past few days. To withstand this onslaught, Ukraine badly needs our help. The new military support package that the US is… — Mark Rutte (@MinPres) May 8, 2024

According to the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, "We are participating in the German initiative for the rapid supply of long-range air defence equipment. Our Ministry of Defense is working hard to find air defence equipment that Ukraine can use to neutralize attacks by Russian drones and missiles. We are also working with Denmark and the Czech Republic on the rapid delivery of air defence equipment and ammunition (including artillery shells), and we are still exploring options for further action.

In addition, we are participating in Estonia's initiative to supply Ukraine with ammunition from existing stocks. We continue to consult closely with our EU partners and NATO allies to coordinate and strengthen our support for Ukraine. Share

The Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, noted that only kind words would not protect Ukraine from the air attacks of the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

The head of the government of the Netherlands emphasised that his country, along with Denmark and the Czech Republic, will consider joining Germany's initiative to find additional air defence systems for Ukraine.