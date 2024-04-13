The Netherlands to provide €1.4 billion aid for Ukraine

The Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, announced the allocation of financial aid to our country during a telephone conversation with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The Netherlands will allocate new aid to Ukraine
Ukraine will receive additional aid from the Netherlands in the military direction and reconstruction.
Zelensky announced this on April 12.
The parties also discussed the possibility of speeding up the supply of shells for artillery, ammunition and air defence systems.
He also told his colleague about the preparations for the Global Peace Summit, which Switzerland will host in the summer, and invited the Netherlands to participate.
We also discussed the necessary efforts to get this measure supported by as many countries as possible.
What is known about the Netherlands' plans for military aid
The Dutch MOD chief, Kajsa Ollongren, said that her country plans to transfer 24 modern F-16 fighters to our country.
According to her, the transfer of these planes is a joint effort of the Netherlands, Ukraine, Denmark, the USA, and other countries. She added that this is a difficult task, but it will happen.
Our coalition hopes that already this summer we will be able to start deliveries of F-16 fighter jets, first to Denmark and then to the Netherlands, assured Dutch Minister of Defence.
