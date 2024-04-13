The Netherlands to provide €1.4 billion aid for Ukraine

The Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, announced the allocation of financial aid to our country during a telephone conversation with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Netherlands will allocate new aid to Ukraine

Ukraine will receive additional aid from the Netherlands in the military direction and reconstruction.

Zelensky announced this on April 12.

In a telephone conversation, PM Mark Rutte announced that the Netherlands had allocated another billion euros for military aid to Ukraine and €400 million for reconstruction. This is in addition to the obligations under our bilateral security agreement. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The parties also discussed the possibility of speeding up the supply of shells for artillery, ammunition and air defence systems.

He thanked for the fruitful Justice for Ukraine conference in The Hague and the launch of the Register of Damages based on its results.

He also told his colleague about the preparations for the Global Peace Summit, which Switzerland will host in the summer, and invited the Netherlands to participate.

We also discussed the necessary efforts to get this measure supported by as many countries as possible.

What is known about the Netherlands' plans for military aid

The Dutch MOD chief, Kajsa Ollongren, said that her country plans to transfer 24 modern F-16 fighters to our country.

In total, we are going to transfer 24 F-16 fighters. They will be transferred to Ukraine as soon as everything is ready. This moment depends on the training of Ukrainian pilots and technical personnel, as well as, of course, on the infrastructure, Ollongren emphasised.

According to her, the transfer of these planes is a joint effort of the Netherlands, Ukraine, Denmark, the USA, and other countries. She added that this is a difficult task, but it will happen.