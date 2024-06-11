On Monday, June 10, Ukrainian defenders shot down a Russian military Su-25 attack aircraft in the Donetsk region.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian defenders shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in the Pokrovsky area of the Donetsk region.
- The Armed Forces inflicted significant losses on Russia: in just one day, the occupiers lost 1,100 people, and the total number of killed and wounded reached more than 520,850 soldiers.
- As a result of the hostilities in Donbas, the enemy lost 259 occupiers, and a tank, armoured fighting vehicles and a Su-25 aircraft were also destroyed.
- The Armed Forces continue to actively repulse attacks and eliminate enemy equipment, which leads to significant losses in the ranks of Russian troops.
What is known about the liquidation of the Russian Su-25
It is noted that the Defense Forces "landed" an enemy plane in the Pokrovsky direction.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
Russia's losses in the war in Ukraine during the day from June 10 to 11 amounted to 1,100 occupiers. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the aggressor has lost more than 520,850 soldiers. In addition, during the day, the Armed Forces destroyed an airplane, 32 armored combat vehicles and 46 artillery systems.
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 11.06.24 approximately amounted to:
personnel — 520,850 (+1,100) people were eliminated;
tanks — 7902 (+23) units;
armoured personnel vehicles — 15,176 (+32) units;
artillery systems — 13,690 (+46) units;
MLRS — 1099 (+1) units;
air defence equipment — 845 (+5) units;
aircraft — 359 (+1) units;
helicopters — 326 units;
UAV operational-tactical level — 11,023 (+13) units;
cruise missiles — 2,278 units;
warships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
vehicles and fuel tanks — 18,676 (+58) units;
special equipment — 2288 (+21) units.
