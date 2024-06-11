On Monday, June 10, Ukrainian defenders shot down a Russian military Su-25 attack aircraft in the Donetsk region.

What is known about the liquidation of the Russian Su-25

It is noted that the Defense Forces "landed" an enemy plane in the Pokrovsky direction.

In the Pokrovsky direction, yesterday the enemy lost 259 occupiers killed and wounded, a tank, two armored fighting vehicles, six vehicles and a Su-25 subsonic attack aircraft were destroyed. Two enemy tanks and four armored fighting vehicles were damaged, the message says. Share

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

Russia's losses in the war in Ukraine during the day from June 10 to 11 amounted to 1,100 occupiers. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the aggressor has lost more than 520,850 soldiers. In addition, during the day, the Armed Forces destroyed an airplane, 32 armored combat vehicles and 46 artillery systems.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 11.06.24 approximately amounted to: