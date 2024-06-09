The AFU announced the weekly losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

In one week, from June 2 to 9, Russia lost more than 8,000 soldiers in Ukraine. In addition, the Armed Forces "minus" a ship of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation.
The Russian army lost more than 8,000 soldiers in Ukraine in a week
The commander of the Ground Forces Oleksandr Pavlyuk reported on the losses of the enemy.
The total combat losses of the enemy on 02-09.06 approximately amounted to:
8,700 personnel — liquidated,
tanks — 104 units,
armored fighting vehicles — 151 units,
artillery systems — 360 units,
RSZV — 8 units,
air defense equipment — 15 units,
ships - 1 unit,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 283,
cruise missiles — 9,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 470 units,
special equipment — 58.
Losses of the Russian Federation in the war in Ukraine
Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine on June 8 amounted to 1,270 occupiers. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has lost 518,560 soldiers.
In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 26 tanks and 60 artillery systems of the enemy last day.
It is interesting that the Russian Federation hides the losses in the Kharkiv direction with the help of fake voiceovers of military videos.
Also, on June 8, the GUR managed to hit the newest Russian Su-57 aircraft.
