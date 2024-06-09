The AFU announced the weekly losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
In one week, from June 2 to 9, Russia lost more than 8,000 soldiers in Ukraine. In addition, the Armed Forces "minus" a ship of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation.

  • Over 8,000 Russian soldiers were killed in Ukraine in just one week, with notable losses in equipment such as tanks, artillery systems, and air defense equipment.
  • The Russian Federation has faced a total of 518,560 soldier casualties since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, posing challenges for its military reserves.
  • Instances of fake voiceovers in military videos suggest Russian attempts to manipulate information regarding losses, particularly in the Kharkiv direction.
  • The Institute for the Study of War highlights concerns over the adequacy of Russian reserves to sustain large-scale offensive efforts from multiple directions simultaneously.
  • Despite facing heavy losses, the Ukrainian Armed Forces managed to destroy enemy equipment and even successfully targeted the latest Su-57 aircraft during combat operations.

The Russian army lost more than 8,000 soldiers in Ukraine in a week

The commander of the Ground Forces Oleksandr Pavlyuk reported on the losses of the enemy.

The total combat losses of the enemy on 02-09.06 approximately amounted to:

  • 8,700 personnel — liquidated,

  • tanks — 104 units,

  • armored fighting vehicles — 151 units,

  • artillery systems — 360 units,

  • RSZV — 8 units,

  • air defense equipment — 15 units,

  • ships - 1 unit,

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 283,

  • cruise missiles — 9,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 470 units,

  • special equipment — 58.

Losses of the Russian Federation in the war in Ukraine

Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine on June 8 amounted to 1,270 occupiers. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has lost 518,560 soldiers.

In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 26 tanks and 60 artillery systems of the enemy last day.

It is interesting that the Russian Federation hides the losses in the Kharkiv direction with the help of fake voiceovers of military videos.

The Institute for the Study of War has already concluded that the Russian Federation's 60,000 military reserves will probably not be enough to support simultaneous large-scale offensive efforts from several directions.

Also, on June 8, the GUR managed to hit the newest Russian Su-57 aircraft.

