According to the representative of Great Britain at the OSCE Ankur Narayan, since the beginning of the large-scale invasion of Ukraine, the losses of the occupying army of the Russian Federation have already amounted to more than 456 thousand soldiers.

What does the UK say of the Russian army's losses in the war against Ukraine?

In response to the statements of Andrei Belousov, the recently appointed head of the Ministry of Defence of the aggressor country, about the alleged "minimum human losses" in the criminal war against Ukraine launched by the Kremlin, Narayan noted that during the 825 days of the war, the occupation army of the Russian Federation lost more than 456 thousand soldiers killed and wounded.

From January to April 2024, Russia's daily losses in Ukraine — the number of killed and wounded — amounted to 980 people. According to May estimates, this number exceeds 1,000 per day. This is about 30 thousand per month. This is the highest indicator since the beginning of this war, — emphasised the British diplomat. Share

In his opinion, the best way to minimise losses in the war against Ukraine for the occupation army of the Russian Federation would be to stop hostilities and withdraw the occupation contingent and military equipment from the captured Ukrainian territories.

Economists need no reminding of the sunk fallacy. If you look at the data objectively, then they indicate terrible losses for such a country as Russia — in human lives, material resources and authority, — added Narayan. Share

What does the AFU General Staff say about the situation at the front

According to the information of the General Staff, the number of clashes has increased to 84 since the beginning of the day.

At the same time, half of the battles of the Ukrainian military with units of the Russian invaders took place in the districts of Kurakhove and Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region.

The Ukrainian military repelled seven enemy attacks in the Kupiansk region. A battle is currently underway near Andriivka.

Fighting continues in the direction of Siversk near Rozdolivka and Bilohorivka.

Since the beginning of the day, nine attempts of enemy attacks have been recorded in the direction of Kramatorsk.

In the Pokrovsk region, the Russian invaders tried to break through the Armed Forces' defence 21 times.

Fighting continues in Sokol (in two areas), Novooleksandrivka and Progress.

The Ukrainian military repulsed four attacks in the Krasnohorivka area. The enemy has carried out 21 attacks near this settlement since the beginning of the day.