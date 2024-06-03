Russia's army trying to break through AFU's defensive line in Siversk direction, General Staff reports

Since the beginning of the current day, June 3, 28 combat clashes have been recorded. The enemy carried out 472 attacks on the positions of our soldiers and settlements with various types of weapons.

What is known about the situation at the front

The enemy did not conduct active assault operations in the Kharkiv direction. Ukrainian fighters are building up their defence capabilities.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian attack continues in the Nevsky district. The situation is tense.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to approach the positions of the Defence Forces in the Terny district.

In the Siversk direction, the Russians have made five attempts to break through our defensive lines in Vyimka and Rozdolivka. One attack has been repelled, and four are ongoing. The situation is under control.

In the Kramatorsk direction, an enemy attack was repulsed in the Klishchiivka area. Currently, fighting continues near Ivanivske. The situation is under control.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the situation continues to worsen. 11 clashes are ongoing in the Zelene Pole, Novopokrovsk, Novoselivka Persha, Kalinove and Nevelske districts.

In the Kurakhove direction, three clashes are ongoing in the districts of Paraskoviivka and Vodyane. Defence forces control the situation.

Two attempts by the Russians to advance to Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka were stopped in the Orikhiv direction.

In the Prydniprovskyy direction, an enemy attack was repulsed in the Krynky area.

In the rest of the directions, the situation has not undergone significant changes, the General Staff added.

Russia's offensive

At the beginning of May, the Russian Federation launched an offensive north of the Kharkiv region. The enemy reached Vovchansk and currently controls about 30% of its territory.

According to the analysts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the terrorists have probably advanced in the Kharkiv direction, Donbas and the Krynky region.